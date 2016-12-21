Seniors fear parcel tax pinch

Residents of the Brinkworthy Place modular home park face an uncertain future as the North Salt Spring Waterworks District moves full steam ahead with proposed parcel tax increases set to take effect in 2017.

“There are some people who may have to move because of this and Salt Spring doesn’t have an excess of affordable housing, so where to go?” said resident Maria Westlund.

The NSSWD currently charges Brinkworthy Place a single $595 parcel tax as a piece of land over 10 acres in size. Under the new regime, set to take effect incrementally over the next four years, that single fee will be gradually levied to the owners of the development’s 137 homes.

According to Raymond Heung, owner of Brinkworthy Properties Ltd. and parent company Tristar Communities Ltd., the NSSWD’s decision leaves him no choice but to pass along costs to the park’s residents, the majority of whom are on fixed incomes that afford little space for such an additional annual expense.

“We’re already feeling it. The majority of us are widows and not many of us have great pensions,” said resident Cathy Thomson. “Savings just don’t last anymore, and this is just one more hit.”

Thomson said she’s among residents who could be forced to relocate if the parcel tax increase becomes a reality.

According to information distributed in Brinkworthy Place’s monthly newsletter earlier this fall, the total NSSWD parcel tax revenue from the Brinkworthy property is anticipated to rise from $595 in 2016 to nearly $90,000 in 2020.

“This significant increase in tax will result in a direct financial impact to you, the tenants, through the annual rent increase,” reads part of the October 2016 newsletter.

Details about the NSSWD new parcel tax system can be viewed online by clicking the “parcel tax” category under the “billing and rates” tab at www.northsaltspringwaterworks.ca.

While the NSSWD had initially agreed to hold a Dec. 16 meeting with Brinkworthy residents, it cancelled that date and has denied a request for a rescheduled January meeting.