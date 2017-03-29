Ministry firm on Sept. 9 vote date

The ministry responsible for local government is standing by the date it has selected for a Salt Spring referendum on incorporation, despite potential conflict with a busy Pride weekend.

Salt Spring’s Islands Trust representatives reported Thursday at the Local Trust Committee meeting they had asked the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development about the possibility of moving the vote from Sept. 9, but were told the date would remain as planned.

Members of community organization GLOSSI (formerly Gays and Lesbians of Salt Spring Island) are disappointed with the results, and what they see as lack of effort on behalf of the locally elected officials. As scheduled the referendum will be on the same day as the Pride parade, one of the biggest events of the annual festival weekend. One polling station will be located right in the heart of the parade’s usual route.

“I don’t think anyone from the ministry has ever been on Salt Spring on Pride day,” said Dennis Lucarelli. “Do you realize what a nightmare it will be for the entire island to get to polling places?”