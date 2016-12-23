Missing hiker found in Ruckle Park

A 61-year-old Oregon woman averted a cold and potentially dangerous night in Ruckle Provincial Park after she was found safe by Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue volunteers Thursday at around 10 p.m.

RCMP initiated the search when they received a 9-1-1 call from the lost hiker at around 6:30 that evening. The woman reported that she had gone for a hike while camping in the park and became disoriented on the trails as daylight faded.

“This hiker did the right thing by calling for help early on, staying put, and remaining calm throughout the ensuing hours as police and Salt Spring Island Search and Rescue volunteers worked in the challenging darkness and terrain of the park’s trails to locate her,” said RCMP Cpl. Darren Lagan.

RCMP dispatchers maintained communication with the hiker by way of her cell phone as police responded to the park. Throughout the search, dispatchers kept the woman updated, and ensured she remained calm and stationary. The woman reported that she was appropriately clothed, had recently eaten, was carrying a flashlight, and had a decent amount of cellular telephone battery life remaining.

Fourteen SAR members and an RCMP officer took to the trails in a coordinated search of the park’s extensive trail network. The trails were dark, slippery from recent snow and rainfall, and challenging to navigate, Cpl. Lagan said.

Search manager Chuck Hamilton said the woman was found in the park’s “hilltop” area and was escorted to the trailhead by search crews without incident. She was uninjured and in good spirits.

“Once again, our local search and rescue volunteers put their own safety at risk to locate an individual in need of help,” Cpl. Lagan said. “With overnight temperatures dropping below freezing, snow falling, and the challenging terrain in Ruckle Park, this situation could have ended much differently without the response of SAR and police.”

With winter conditions expected to persist, Salt Spring RCMP reminds outdoor enthusiasts to always carry a communication device such as a cellular phone or emergency beacon, dress appropriately for overnight conditions, carry a flashlight and tell someone of their plans before departing.