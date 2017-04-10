Missing man’s body found

Salt Spring RCMP have confirmed that the body of Andrew Norman DeMarsh, who was reported missing on March 17, was found in waters off Southey Point on Salt Spring on Saturday, April 8.

An extensive search on the northern part of Salt Spring Island and nearby waters took place in March following the report of DeMarsh’s disappearance but did not result in finding the 36-year-old Salt Spring man.

“Investigators with the Salt Spring Island RCMP have continued to work on this case over the past three weeks, following up on multiple investigative aspects,” states a Salt Spring RCMP release.

On Friday, April 7, the RCMP were informed that personal items belonging to DeMarsh were found on a trail in the Southey Point area.

“Based on the location of this discovery, the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Section patrolled the waters off the coast of Southey Point, utilizing an underwater drop-camera. At approximately 10 a.m. on April 8, marine officers located human remains approximately 150 feet off shore, at a water depth of 18.5 feet. RCMP divers with the Underwater Recovery Team were dispatched to the location, and recovered the remains later that day, at 1:30 p.m.

“Preliminary identification of the remains has determined they are those of the missing male.”

Foul play is not suspected. The BC Coroners Service has now assumed the lead role in this investigation.

“Investigators have updated the male’s family, who request privacy during this difficult time.”