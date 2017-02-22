Monk farm house razed by strata council

The campaign to save a historic Beaver Point area farmhouse came to an end on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with the home’s destruction and removal by the strata community that owned it.

Island resident Brenda Guiled has led the fight to protect the house since last February and believed she had found a way to move it to nearby Ruckle Park to become an interpretive centre. The strata council for Bay Ridge Place had an opposing legal opinion that suggested there was too much liability in that plan and instead elected to remove it. Work crews carried out the demolition and were done by the end of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“The old farmhouse is coming down as I write. The strata won; the community lost; visitors to Ruckle Park lost,” Guiled posted on the Friends of Ruckle Park Facebook page at noon that day. Around 7 p.m. she added: “The 110-plus-year-old Monk farmhouse is gone now, just rubble to be carted away.”

During Guiled’s fight to save the Monk house she created the Friends of Ruckle Park Heritage organization and helped secure a $5,000 Salt Spring Foundation grant for BC Parks, which was meant to build a foundation for the new interpretative centre. She’s hoping this can now be used for a different project to preserve the history of the Ruckle farm, perhaps by aiding repairs to the Alfred Ruckle House, built in 1907, or the Henry Ruckle House. Neither home is currently open to the public.