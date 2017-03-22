Mouat Park space in demand

The Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission will defer making decisions on several public requests until it can get the bigger-picture view on its priorities during a strategic planning process later this year.

PARC’s March 20 business meeting included a leasing request for part of Mouat Park from the Salt Spring Therapeutic Riding Association. A previous public request that PARC dedicate land to a bike park was also on the agenda, with four possibilities identified.

Commissioners agreed with staff that both matters would be best examined within the context of the organization’s strategic plan, which will be updated early next year after a public engagement process. Two of the areas that could be considered for a bike park, for example, are within Mouat Park. One of those conflicts with a popular dog area and the space where outdoor theatre events have been staged, and another could overlap with the area proposed for expanded equestrian trails under the SSTRA submission.

That plan calls for taking over the riding ring lease in the park, which was last held by the Salt Spring Farmers’ Institute, expanding facilities and housing four horses plus a human caretaker on site.

“They may be all really inspired ideas and they may all be possible and great. I think it really boils down to it needing to all be part of the strategic plan to really determine how much of an appetite is there for that,” said PARC chair Jon Suk.