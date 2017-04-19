NSSWD candidates outline positions

Three individuals are vying for two available seats on the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board of trustees. The election takes place at the April 25 NSSWD AGM.

A brief biography and answers to four questions posed by the Driftwood are below.

Bryce Chapman

Bryce Chapman has been married for 37 years and has two grown sons. He has lived on Salt Spring Island for nine years. “I love it here and its diverse population,” he says.

He owns two companies in the property management and real estate investment (commercial/industrial/residential) fields.

Q. Why do you want to serve on the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board?

My businesses in Alberta are under great management and I now have more time to give back to my community. Water is a critical issue for us all.

I have worked in various cities across Canada and have experience managing hundreds of millions of dollars in assets and tens of millions in annual budgets, both as management and as trustee. This gives me a unique perspective understanding both sides.

Lessons I’ve learned from people much wiser than myself: Respect employees; invest — never spend — available funds; fiscal control is critical; ask experts, then listen and learn; become informed and then have the courage to make decisions and move with speed; be respectful, polite, open and honest to all stakeholders. Do not bring personal biases. And as a trustee, you are there to serve the needs of the stakeholders.

Q. What do you see as the district’s biggest challenge in the next 10 years? How do you think it should be addressed?

A. All of the issues facing a potential transition from a water district to a municipal governance format I believe will be quite complex and interesting and will offer some water security and fiscal advantages for us all.

Q. Do you support the restructuring of the parcel tax as enacted by the NSSWD board last year? Why or why not?

A. I believe in being well-informed before offering an opinion on important and complex issues. So I will politely abstain from this question at this time.

Q. Do you agree with the current board’s position that if Salt Spring voters do not choose a municipal governance option this fall that the NSSWD should ask the Capital Regional District to assume responsibility for the district?

A. Same reply as #3. This is very complex and will involve many governance levels.

Michael McAllister

Michael McAllister has practised law on behalf of local governments throughout British Columbia for the past 29 years. He has worked closely with city councils and regional district boards over the entire course of his legal career and has acted for improvement districts from time to time.

McAllister has published, lectured and advised on many topics related to municipal law at Capilano University, BCIT, Union of BC Municipalities, Local Government Managers Association and Union of BC Police Chiefs, to mention a few.

Prior to his legal career, McAllister was a social worker for 10 years.

He is married to Lisa Spitale, the CAO for the City of New Westminster.

McAllister has owned property on Salt Spring Island continuously since the mid-1980s and has owned his island home since 1993.

Q. Why do you want to serve on the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board?

A. Two months ago I would have said that I had no intention of serving the NSSWD. Then I read the NSSWD newsletter and noted the retirement of trustee Denis Russell after 18 years of service, and that got me to thinking about whether I had what it takes to serve. I believe I do, for two main reasons.

First, I would bring a wealth of experience to the NSSWD. I have spent the past 29 years providing legal and governance advice exclusively to local governments around British Columbia, including several improvement districts.

Second, and as trite as it sounds, it is about giving back to a community that I care about and have been involved with for the past 35 years. I am ready to do whatever needs to be done for the ratepayers of the NSSWD.

Q. What do you see as the district’s biggest challenge in the next 10 years? How do you think it should be addressed?

A. Over the next 10 years, I see three main issues as: change in governance structure; anticipating and accommodating future population growth; more open and transparent government.

Q. Do you support the restructuring of the parcel tax as enacted by the NSSWD board last year? Why or why not?

A. My issue is not with the restructuring of the parcel tax so much as it is with what I understand to be the process of adopting the bylaws and with the issues of transparency and fairness.

Change often leads to reaction. However, when that reaction leads to multiple threats of litigation and to significant dissatisfaction with the end result, the problem is often, in my experience, a perceived lack of consultation and fairness. Brinkworthy is a good example of these issues given its court action. If the bylaws are upheld, all parcel tax costs will undoubtedly be passed on to the tenants, thereby affecting affordability.

Q. Do you agree with the current board’s position that if Salt Spring voters do not choose a municipal governance option this fall that the NSSWD should ask the Capital Regional District to assume responsibility for the district?

A. As an outsider looking into the NSSWD, my initial reaction is that the NSSWD’s assets should not be handed over to the CRD. Salt Spring has a legacy of off-island decision- making that has, from my perspective, not served the best interests of the residents of Salt Spring. NSSWD needs to continue to be accountable to the people who pay the taxes.

On the other hand, NSSWD clearly has a funding issue. I understand that NSSWD is not eligible for infrastructure grants, which may make sense in the context of the vast majority of the improvement districts in the province. It does not make sense on Salt Spring, given the island’s connection to the Islands Trust.

So assuming the incorporation referendum fails, it is my view that all options need to be pursued before handing over control of the assets to the CRD.

Robert Steinbach

Robert Steinbach has lived on Salt Spring Island for nine years and is the past president of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce. Many islanders know him as the manager of the BC Liquor Store at Grace Point Square.

Steinbach has a background in architecture, finance and productivity coaching.

Q. Why do you want to serve on the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board?

A. Water is our most precious resource. Good water stewardship is becoming more essential every day with the challenges of global warming and economic growth.

I believe that there are many misconceptions about the purpose of the North Salt Spring Waterworks District, and that a far better communications approach with ratepayers is essential so we can all know and understand exactly what is possible regarding our water resources — and why. I would like to see islanders receive improved communications about the state of their water system and have more openness and transparency of the decision-making process.

I offer a practical viewpoint on matters, not one solely shaped by science or technical skills.

Q. What do you see as the district’s biggest challenge in the next 10 years? How do you think it should be addressed?

A. At the moment, summer conditions dictate a great deal about the allocation of our water resources. We need more creative solutions to address the existing parameters of water supply and consumption. Our biggest challenge is that we have aging infrastructure and, again, we need to open up to considering new approaches to providing enough potable water for the island to be able to meet its present and future needs.

Q. Do you support the restructuring of the parcel tax as enacted by the NSSWD board last year? Why or why not?

A. The restructuring of the parcel tax is an attempt to bring a fair playing field to water users. This needs to be reviewed more thoroughly to understand the impact on every user.

Q. Do you agree with the current board’s position that if Salt Spring voters do not choose a municipal governance option this fall that the NSSWD should ask the Capital Regional District to assume responsibility for the district?

A. This is a very complex matter and we need all the facts to be able to make a decision that will best serve islanders. I’d like to consider ways that the NSSWD could strengthen its effectiveness and keep responsibility for this essential resource on our island.