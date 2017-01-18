PARC looks at park reno schedule

The Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission has wrapped up an extensive public consultation and planning process for its new master plan for Centennial Park, but commissioners have requested a little more fine-tuning before they approve the final edition.

Discussion at PARC’s monthly meeting on Monday evening centred on how the phased renovation plans will proceed and whether some of the mature trees slated for removal could in fact stay. The commission voted to direct parks manager Dan Ovington to meet with LADR Landscape Architects, the consultants who created the plan. He will come to the next meeting either with revisions, or information about why they aren’t possible.

Commissioner Brian Webster noted that budget constraints mean renovation work has been divided into phases, but with only some of the park’s trees set to be retained, and the rest to be cut down in phase two, the park might not be inviting during the periods until replanting takes place in the final phase. The gazebo is also slated for removal in phase two, with a replacement band shelter to be constructed later.