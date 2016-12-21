Coralers visit freighter crew

A crew of mariners from the Philippines and Korea who are spending this Christmas anchored aboard a bankrupt freighter received an afternoon of holiday cheer on Saturday in the form of a carolling session and visit from the Pender Islands.

The Hanjin Scarlet was left without a destination when its parent company went bankrupt in August. The skeleton crew of 16 staffing the now-empty vessel may be missing home but made new friends after the visit arranged by Ben McConchie, musical director of the Pender Island Choral Society.

“It was super awesome. It was amazing,” McConchie said Monday. “We had such a great community vibe from the visit.”

The Hanjin Scarlet was caught in mariners’ limbo when it arrived off the coast of B.C. in late August. All ships within the Hanjin fleet were refused entry into ports because there was no money to pay for container offloading. After its crew spent nearly two months onboard, a deal with creditors allowed the Scarlet to unload its containers in Vancouver and send home half its employees. The ship was then moved to the Plumper Sound anchorage between North Pender and Saturna islands, with remaining members staying on board to maintain the vessel.