Permit granted to Domespace house

Salt Spring’s Local Trust Committee has given its support to an innovative Domespace house bound for the ridge overlooking Vesuvius Bay.

The LTC granted a development variance permit at their business meeting Thursday, required because the flying saucer-shaped home will exceed the maximum height guideline of 7.6 metres (25 feet) at its highest point.

Trustee George Grams said he believes the Domespace dwelling does not contravene the Trust’s preserve and protect mandate. He pointed out that like the igloo, the dome house’s interior space is maximized while the surface area is a fraction of that of a box-shaped building with the same floor space.

“And I think it does what Salt Spring has a reputation for being, which is innovative and deep green.”

“I think it’s remarkable,” agreed Grams’ fellow Salt Spring trustee Peter Grove.

Neighbours Lorna Skawski and Ernst Kucklich spoke against the application during the meeting’s town hall session, while another neighbour praised its direction.