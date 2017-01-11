‘Pirate ship’ rekindles derelict debate

Concerns about the implications of derelict vessels on the island’s shoreline have again resurfaced following the sinking of an abandoned sailboat last week near Walker Hook.

“Nothing is beyond repair but, I’m sorry to say, even I am not prepared to try to fix this,” said Lawrie Neish, a resident of Walker Hook Road.

Neish has been watching the dilapidated 20-foot sailboat drag anchor back and forth along the shoreline in front of his waterfront home for about a year. The sight of the wreck had grown so commonplace outside Neish’s home that his visiting grandchildren began to call it “the pirate ship.” Earlier this month, the vessel became entangled in some fallen trees and logs near the high-tide line and seems to have found a permanent resting place on the shoreline near his property.