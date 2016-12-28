Primary care facility idea raised

Lady Minto Hospital Foundation is addressing Salt Spring’s doctor shortage by exploring the potential for a new primary care facility on the island.

Announced as a Christmas gift to the community, the news comes on the heels of a joint statement by the Salt Spring Island Chapter of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice and Island Health recognizing the community’s ongoing struggle to attract enough doctors for the population base.

After engaging in preliminary discussions on the issue, the foundation board has advanced to preparing the terms of reference for a planning study that it says could result in the establishment of a new primary care centre.

Primary care centres and community clinics can attract doctors to remote areas because they offer shared resources and sometimes shared responsibilities. This can be especially helpful to new doctors because they can start practising without having to go through the expense and challenge of setting up an office. Some models also offer a collaborative model of care, which some physicians may prefer but isn’t the standard structure in B.C.