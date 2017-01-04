Property values jump

Island property owners will be receiving their 2017 notices of assessment in the mail during the coming week, with an upward trend in values reflecting the past year’s strong housing market.

“The majority of residential home assessments within the region are shifting between plus-five to plus-25 per cent compared to last year’s assessments,” regional assessor Tina Ireland stated in a press release. “A robust real estate market over the past year resulted in assessment increases for many properties in the Vancouver Island region, most notably those in the Greater Victoria areas which have indicated increases up to 40 per cent.”

Overall, the Vancouver Island region’s total assessments increased from $170.15 billion in 2016 to $193.21 billion this year. The typical single family residential property in the Southern Gulf Islands saw an increase in value of nearly 11 per cent, going from $385,500 in 2016 to $426,000 in 2017.

A Salt Spring waterfront property at 466 Scott Point Road was once again assessed as the 12th most valuable home in the region, with a new valuation of $8.734 million compared to $7.956 million for 2016.

Deputy assessor Bill Dawson said the number of real estate sales on Salt Spring increased in general over the past year, but non-waterfront properties saw a greater jump in prices paid.