Public health nurses win B.C. award

Salt Spring Island’s public health nurses Calico Chang and Jenny Redpath have been honoured by their profession, receiving the Phyllis M. Baird Memorial Award from the Public Health Association of B.C. on Dec. 12.

The Baird Award is given to a community health nurse practising in a rural area of B.C. who demonstrates excellence in practice, is employed in a provincial health unit, and wishes to pursue a short or long-term course relative to her/his field of interest. This year it went to the island’s public health nurse unit as a team effort.

“Jenny Redpath and Calico Chang have made some amazing positive connections over the past few years on Salt Spring Island,” information from PAHBC states. “Although living and working in the same small community can have its challenges, both Jenny and Cali have been able to build strong relationships with their clients while maintaining their professional responsibilities.”