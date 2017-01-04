RCMP opens window on criminal checks

In an effort to expedite criminal record checks for local residents, the Salt Spring RCMP is now accepting requests every day the detachment is open for regular business.

The Salt Spring detachment processes up to 20 applications every week. Changes that went into effect Tuesday will now permit islanders to submit forms anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding statutory holidays). Previously, requests were only accepted on Wednesday afternoons.

The opening up of the processing period is good news for the island’s many volunteer programs, which include sports teams and a range of school-based activities.

“I’m happy to see any improvements to access by the RCMP for criminal record checks of volunteers in our schools,” said Rob Pingle, vice-chair of the Gulf Islands School District’s board of education.

Applicants for criminal record checks are reminded to bring an agency request letter and government-issued photo identification with them to the detachment’s front counter. Anyone who has questions about what is required should call the detachment at 250-537-5555 before going in to the office.