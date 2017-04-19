Referendum date cemented by CRD Board

Salt Spring will have to learn to live with having its incorporation referendum date and the biggest event of the Salt Spring Pride festival scheduled on the same day.

The Capital Regional District’s board of directors voted Wednesday, April 12 to accept a set of staff recommendations on how to proceed. It includes approving the schedule set by the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development. In addition to the main voting day on Sept. 9, two advance polls have been set for Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Salt Spring electoral area director Wayne McIntyre described the situation in short before the vote was called.

“I’d just like to give the board a little information on this as there’s been a little bit of a glitch, but I think it’s been resolved, in that Salt Spring has the third largest Pride parade in B.C. and [the referendum] is the same day as the parade,” McIntyre told the board. “So there’s been quite a few representations to change the date.”

Pride committee representative Dennis Lucarelli was among those advocating for a change of date.

“The move stinks of disrespect for the Pride celebrations and of desperation by the BC Liberal government that has pushed so very hard for incorporation,” he said.

“A bad day for voting wrecks credibility of the process and it ‘queers’ the question being decided.”