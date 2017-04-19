Salt Spring all-candidates meeting set

With the provincial election date of Tuesday, May 9 fast approaching, the Salt Spring Forum has partnered with Gulf Islands Secondary School to sponsor a provincial all-candidates meeting in the GISS gymnasium on Thursday, April 27. The event runs from 3 to 4:10 p.m.
Three of the four candidates running in the Saanich North and the Islands electoral district have confirmed participation. They are Gary Holman (NDP), Adam Olsen (Green) and Stephen Roberts (Liberal). The fourth candidate is independent Jordan Templeman from Saanich.
“The public is encouraged to attend this all-candidates meeting, as are GISS students, many of whom are taking a leadership role in organizing the event,” states a Salt Spring Forum press release. “This is a great opportunity to find out where local candidates stand on important election issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.”
For community members who are unable to attend, the Salt Spring Forum will post a video-recording of the meeting on its website at www.saltspringforum.ca.
For more information on voter registration, polling stations, candidates and more, visit http://elections.bc.ca/.