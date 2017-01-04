Salt Spring Commons project hits hurdle

Salt Spring Community Services’ plan to build affordable market housing at Bishop’s Walk has been delayed while amendments to its housing agreement with the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee go through the required process.

The Local Trust Committee voted last May to grant Community Services’ request to amend the original 1995 housing agreement to correct inaccuracies and remove outdated language and definitions (including a site plan originally drafted for another parcel). The committee also agreed to replace specific terms that limit SSCS’s ability to develop affordable home ownership units on the property, with a proviso that at least four of the units be reserved for affordable rental housing.

Staff had concluded the amending bylaw did not require public hearing. Community Services media spokesperson Rob Wiltzen said that turned out not to be the case, and that the Islands Trust legal team needed to review the document beforehand. The public hearing has yet to be scheduled.