Salt Spring holds Washington protest

Salt Spring is joining major cities across Canada in recognizing the Women’s March on Washington with a community event set for the same day on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Everyone who supports women’s rights is welcome to join the inclusive event as Salt Spring marches in solidarity with the global community the day after the American presidential inauguration. Participants will meet outside the library at 10 a.m., walk through Ganges and then back to the library for speakers and music.

The event in Washington is expected to attract thousands and was sparked by Donald Trump’s election to the White House, information from the organizers explains. The march and supporter events are “a response to the hate-inciting, divisive, discriminatory attitudes, messages and actions that have emerged from the Trump campaign and have continued to be perpetuated by his supporters post-election, in his name.”

See the Salt Spring Women’s March in Solidarity with March on Washington Facebook page for more information.