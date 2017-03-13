Salt Spring incorporation vote set for Sept. 9

A referendum on whether or not Salt Spring Island should become a municipality will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development made the announcement in a press release today, March 13.

While an early fall date had been suggested last month, rumours of a June vote had circulated in the last two weeks. That speculation was quashed with the press release.

“The decision follows a recommendation for an incorporation vote made by the Salt Spring Island Incorporation Study Committee in its final report, which identified a lack of co-ordination between the agencies providing services to Salt Spring Island and a large number of local services administered from the Victoria area,” states the release. “The report also identified a fiscally complex governance system with heavy demands on a small number of locally elected officials.

“Beginning in mid-2015, the nine-member volunteer committee oversaw the incorporation study and public engagement process to provide Salt Spring Island residents with information on incorporation if asked in a referendum vote. The B.C. government supported the committee with funding of $255,000.”