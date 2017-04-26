Saturday road closure proposed

Two community-based groups have proposed closing part of Fulford-Ganges Road to traffic on market days and have brought their cases to local Capital Regional District commissions for their support over the past week.

Island Pathways member Bob MacKie made presentations both to Salt Spring’s economic development and transportation commissions during their regular meetings on Thursday and Monday. MacKie announced his group had planned to take a break from organizing Bike to Work Week this year but had decided to go ahead after all, and wanted to have an event downtown at the end of the week on Saturday, June 3.

The proposal is to close the small section of Fulford-Ganges Road adjacent to the fire hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with MacKie requesting endorsement of an application to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A second proposal made to the transportation commission on Monday came from Val Perkins, speaking on behalf of the Saturday Market Farm and Food Vendors Group. Perkins asked the commission to investigate the possibility of a park and ride service on Saturdays.

Perkins said this could help bring locals back to enjoy the market. She also characterized the idea as proactive way of dealing with potential issues related to her second request, which was support for closing Fulford-Ganges Road on peak season Saturdays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins said that plan is fully supported by market vendors and agricultural groups on the island, with demand for space at the market exceeding that available at Centennial Park in recent years.

“Farmers are particularly affected and the ability to expand agriculture on Salt Spring without access to the market is detrimental to local food production,” Perkins said in her presentation. “Much work has been done by agricultural groups to implement the Area Farm Plan and increase food security. To succeed on Salt Spring, farmers need access to market.”

CRD manager Karla Campbell reported the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has indicated it would consider road closures favourably if proponents could demonstrate full support from the community, including local business owners who would be impacted.