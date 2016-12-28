Set-to-bloom bud challenges record

As many island residents grappled with icy driveways and frosty front steps over the holidays, folks near Beddis Beach heralded the island’s first signs of spring.

Banana Joe Clemente, an employee with Salt Spring’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has been monitoring the progress of a patch of eager daffodils since the middle of December.

Through regular updates on his Facebook page, Clemente has documented the emergence of tender green shoots and a gradual burst of yellow.

The eager patch of blossoms has emerged amidst cold, snowy weather that covered parts of the island for much of December. In spite of the recent deep freeze, Clemente said, microclimates in various parts of the island can offer plenty of surprises. Sheltered areas exposed to the sun through the fall and winter are typically ideal for early blooms.

Clemente said the daffodils near the end of Beddis Road always bloom in early to late January.