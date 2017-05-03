Showers, laundromat survey now underway

The Copper Kettle Community Partnership group is spearheading a drive to get a public laundromat and shower facility on Salt Spring once again.

“Young families, seniors, WWOOFers, liveaboards, visiting boaters, and single people living in small places are all suffering the effects of being unable to do their laundry and keep clean,” group spokesperson Cherie Geauvreau said Monday. “We feel strongly that these services are vital to the public health of the island, as well as being a basic human need.”

Copper Kettle is assessing demand for a facility by distributing a survey throughout the island.

They would like people to answer the following questions:

1) Do you or you and your family need laundromat and/or shower services?

2) How many people are in your household?

3) Would you use a laundromat, shower, or both?

4) How frequently would you use this service?

Answers can be emailed to Copper Kettle at copperkettle.ssi@gmail.com or people can phone 250-537-5863 for over-the-phone service.

People are asked to reply by Friday, May 12.