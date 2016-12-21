Skeena goes out for refit

Ferry passengers travelling through Fulford may face delays beginning next month, with the Skeena Queen scheduled for refit from Jan. 3 to Feb. 8.

BC Ferries says the work is part of regulatory and preventative maintenance planning for the vessel and is necessary before its next major overhaul.

“This refit will be the last work performed prior to a significant mid-life upgrade for the Skeena Queen,” stated Mark Wilson, BC Ferries’ vice president of engineering, in a news release. “Conducting this work is important to maintaining safe, reliable service and we have planned this work for what is traditionally the lowest traffic period of the year.”

For the duration of the refit, service on the Swartz Bay-Fulford Harbour route will be provided by a combination of the Bowen Queen and the Queen of Cumberland. As the Bowen’s vehicle capacity is lower than the Skeena’s, BC Ferries will be deploying the Queen of Cumberland during busy weekday morning commuter runs to better meet demand.

Unlike last year’s serious scheduling disruption when the Skeena Queen was placed on the Southern Gulf Islands route during the Cumberland’s refit, the reverse arrangement should not cause many problems.

Aside from the second two runs of the morning, the Queen of Cumberland will spend most of the day on its regular Southern Gulf Islands route, with the Bowen Queen providing service from Fulford to Swartz Bay during those sailing times. The vessels will swap routes each weekday, resulting in minor changes to the early afternoon schedule.

Leaving Fulford, the regular 1:50 p.m. departure will change to 2:10 p.m. during the work week. The regular 1 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay will change to 1:25 p.m.

The schedule change can be found on bcerries.com under Service notices.