Tree House music ready to go

The Tree House Café is looking forward to offering live music outdoors every night of the busy season ahead after curtailing operations during 2016.

Café owners Mark and Terena LeCorre will restart the Music Under the Stars program on Monday, May 15. That should be music to the ears of the community members who protested a leasing dispute that reduced outdoor seating and caused the LeCorres to stay closed for several nights last summer.

Mark LeCorre said last week he is still working out how to make alcohol available outside, with Liquor Control & Licensing Branch inspectors also confused about the regulations.

“At least I know I can have seating there this year, which is huge,” LeCorre said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure granted a licence of occupation for part of the outdoor area, which is located within the undeveloped Manson Road, to the Capital Regional District last year. A leasing agreement is being worked out for his business for their section.

The Harbour Authority of Salt Spring Island, which leases a section of fill leading to the boardwalk and Kanaka Wharf from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, has meanwhile extended its agreement with the Tree House through the summer of 2018. The harbour authority is also working with a landscaper to move some of the decorative boulders in the laneway to allow for tables along the side edge, while keeping pedestrian access to the wharf-head clear.