Washout area needs fix

Safety precautions keeping drivers from the site of a cliffside washout on Isabella Point Road feel insufficient to some of the islanders who regularly pass by them.

Dan Dickmeyer lives on Roland Road and is forced to pass the slide zone whenever he wishes to leave his immediate neighbourhood. He has sent more than one email to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure personnel registering concern with their management strategy.

Writing on Sunday, Dickmeyer acknowledged signage had been put up warning northbound drivers to yield to oncoming traffic. He questioned the efficacy of barricades that don’t extend past the entire slide area, however, and wondered what the point was of having small orange bags only partially filled with earth placed on the side of the road.

“What is the purpose of this?” Dickmeyer asked. “Not to hold down the barricades or saw horses.”

Noting that only one flashing light has been placed at the site and that at least one pylon had been moved by accident or vandalism, Dickmeyer recommended the ministry add more and sturdier barricades, more flashers and a line of fully filled orange bags.