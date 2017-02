We’ve been advised that some scheduled events are cancelled today and tomorrow due to the weather.

Today’s Gulf Islands Board of Education meeting is cancelled.

Today’s SS Historical Society Black History Month presentation has been postponed to March 8.

SongJam at Moby’s is cancelled.

The library will be closing at 1 p.m. today.

The Thursday morning Probus Club meeting at Meaden Hall is cancelled.

Did we miss something?