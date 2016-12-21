Workshop navigates the holiday doldrums

Whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens may be some favourite things of the season, but Christmas traditions and expectations can often turn the holidays into an emotional nightmare.

According to volunteers with Salt Spring Hospice, family gatherings, and the warmth and celebration so commonplace at this time of year can trigger powerful emotions for people dealing with personal tragedy such as the death of a loved one or family separation.

To help people navigate the holiday season, Salt Spring Hospice is hosting its second-annual Coping With Grief Over the Holidays session on Wednesday, Dec. 21 between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

JayaLynda Cole, who facilitates the event, said she expects up to 25 people at the free pre-holiday workshop, hosted in conjunction with the Salt Spring Island Public Library.

“It’s held at this time of year for people who are grieving about a recent loss, or it could be a long-term loss,” Cole said.

The emotional heft of the holidays and shorter daylight hours can create a heightened sense of isolation, homesickness and grief, she said.