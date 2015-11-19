Gordon Alton

Feb. 13, 1955 – Nov. 1, 2015

Alton, Gordon, known by many world-wide by his online moniker, “Tailgunnerson,” passed away suddenly at the age of sixty on the first of November, 2015 at his home near Ganges, BC on Salt Spring Island.

Gordy was born to parents Merle and Isabelle on Feb. 13, 1955 in Red Deer, AB where he would remain until his late thirties when he relocated to Salt Spring Island, BC. On the island, the proud father of three (now grown) children eventually found happiness working at the Mouat’s Hardware store and/or Windsor Plywood, doing odd carpentry jobs as well as other work in almost any trade (this “jack-of-all-trades” was master of most!), and connecting online with many veterans of war, their family members, those currently involved in the military, and others involved in the conflicts of our past. He’d been fascinated with his dad’s war stories as a child and he continued to gain as much knowledge as possible over the years. Via the internet using his alias, “Tailgunnerson,” numerous friends were made and Gordy received many cards and messages of thanks for helping countless war vets and for the work he did encouraging thanks and remembrance for, “Those who gave so much for the lives of so many.” In recent years, Gordy was blessed to be able to travel all over North America, to old battle locations in Europe, to many army bases, and to meet his online friends in person.

Gordy is survived by his son, James Alton, of Victoria, BC, two daughters, Jessica Alton, of Penhold, AB, and Krista Alton who lives in Red Deer, AB with his son-in-law Robert Nonni and granddaughters, Kassandra, Jasia and Vee-Enna, his friend (and mother to his children), Susan Alton (nee Jobagy) of Penhold, AB, several extended family members including aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless friends who scatter the globe. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Gene, Terry, Dave, and Tommy Alton, his grandma, Florence Alton (with whom he was very close), and his parents, Merle and Isabelle Alton.

The Tower Museum in Bassingbourn, England, where Gordy’s father was stationed in WWII, is currently closed due to need for major repair. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via the 91st Bomb Group Memorial Association via the Online link: http://www.91stbombgroup.com/ or by mail to: 3674 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035 (checks payable to “The 91st BGMA”).

Special instructions should read: Donation to the Tower Museum in memory of Gordon Alton.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 21, 2015 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Royal Canadian Legion located at 120 Blain Rd, Salt Spring Island, BC.