BISHOP, Ann

It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Georgina Ann Bishop (nee Wallace) who passed away on March 6th at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband Doug; son Kyle; daughters Tracy (Mark) and Darcy (Bruce); brother Tom (Carol); granddaughter Holly; and grandsons Morgan and Fisher. She was predeceased by her parents Gladys and Robert Wallace; and brother Lyle.

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Ann met Doug in grade 10 and they spent the next 66 years together as they moved throughout the country pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams. After retirement, they settled on Salt Spring Island. Ann’s passion for ice skating and needlework, particularly knitting, filled her free time throughout her life.

Ann’s quiet calm and dry sense of humour will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Dr. Manya Sadouski and the spectacular nursing staff at Lady Minto Hospital. A gathering will be held on March 17, 2017 from 2-4 pm at Meadowbrook (121 Atkins Rd., Salt Spring Island) to remember Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation.