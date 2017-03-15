COATES, Joyce Hilda (Noall)

Joyce Hilda (Noall) Coates

1922 – 2017

Joyce, daughter of Thomas and Florence Noall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2017 on Saltspring Island, BC, in her 95th year. Born in Portsmouth, England in 1922, as a young woman Joyce was a member of the Royal Navy WRENs during which time she met her future husband and the father of her six children, Canadian naval officer John Anthony Coates. Following the war, Joyce immigrated to Canada through Pier 21 in Halifax, N.S. where John awaited his new bride. From there, John and Joyce first settled in Victoria, later Prince George and then Toronto, all while John pursued his law career. John and Joyce returned to BC in the 1980s and settled on Mayne Island.

Joyce is predeceased by her daughters Anne and Elizabeth and brother George. Joyce is survived by her husband John, daughters Sandy and Charlotte, sons Chris and Jamie, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Lady Minto Hospital on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 AM. Internment at a later date.

The Coates family would like to extend our gratitude to all staff at Lady Minto Hospital for their attentiveness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s name to the Lady Minto Hospital.