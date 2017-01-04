COTTRELL III, Stephen John Charles

Stephen John Charles Cottrell III (John)

Dec 3, 1939 – Dec 31, 2016

John passed away at Lady Minto Hopsital. He leaves behind his wife Audrey of 54 years, son`s Chris, Paul (Joanne), daughter Suzanne (Kevin), 10 grandchildren, and sister Anne.

John studied and apprenticed at Jersey Farm’s Dairy after high school to become a steam engineer. He later went on to become the youngest Chief Engineer in the history of Lucerne Dairies (Safeway), achieving the second best efficiency rating in North America.

John met the love of his life when he was 17 (Audrey was 12) and were married in 1962. John left the “Rat Race” of Vancouver and moved his young wife and family (4, 2, & 1 years of age) to Gibsons Landing to Beachcomb (yes this was before the TV show). In the early 70’s he trained as an oil burner mechanic leaving Gibsons in 1975 for Salt Spring Island to start J&A Oil Burner Service (John always talked fondly of the many customers – well almost all of them – he got to know over the four decades of being the “Furnace Man”). John purchased 10 acres on Long Harbour Rd, cut and milled his own lumber and built the Cottrell family home. A house that went on to hold many amazing, wacky, wonderful gatherings with family and friends. John’s sense of humour, decency, kindness, hospitality (glass of wine anyone!) and love will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

There will be a final cheer (celebration of life) for John at a later date. John was always the center of the party and will be going out in style!

The family would especially like to thank Dr Beaver, the Beacon home support group, Emily, Elka and so many others for their help and assistance during the past year of care.