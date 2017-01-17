FINER, Peter Trevor

PETER TREVOR FINER

April 24, 1957 – January 13, 2017

Peter is survived by his wife, Trene and sons Max and Awstin, siblings Bryn Finer (sons: Eben, Hugh and Daniel Finer) Glynis Finer (children, Evan, Rhian (Garrett) and Rhys Hardy), (grandchildren Kadence, Declan and Lochlan O’Dwyer) and John Finer (Tracy) (children Matthew and Kerry Finer).

Peter was born on April 24, 1957 in Calgary, Alberta to Richard Kelsey Finer and Dilys Olwen Finer. In 1972 he moved to Salt Spring Island when his father retired, entering grade 10 at Gulf Islands Senior Secondary and graduating in 1975. He worked through his high school years at Ron Lee’s Shell station, pumping gas and messing with cars. Moving to Calgary, Peter operated Finer Cedar Siding bringing west coast cedar east. Answering an ad in a Calgary paper he began working in the oil industry where he found an outlet for his talents as a trouble shooter and oil field engineer. He spent many years overseas working in Iran, Libya, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and other countries, returning to the island regularly. He is remembered by the crews he worked with over the years as a great boss, fair, kind and supportive.

Peter met Trene Kaye on Salt Spring and in 1997 they relocated to Venezuela, living there for 5 years, before moving to Texas for 3 then returning to the island. In the middle of the moves Peter and Trene were married in 2002 on Salt Spring. Peter continued to work offshore on rotation, most recently in Ukraine.

Peter was an avid boater and fisherman as well as an inveterate tinkerer. He seldom gave up on a machine, stripping them down and reassembling to working condition.

Peter’s family wish to thank the staff at Lady Minto hospital for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter to Lady Minto Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 93, 120 Blain Road on Saturday February 4 at 1:00PM. Please join us.