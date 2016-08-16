FRASER, Joseph (Wayne) Moise

Joseph (Wayne) Moise Fraser

June 13, 1953 – August 4, 2016

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, Step Father, Grandfather and friend Wayne.

Wayne passed away suddenly while walking the Lethbridge, Alberta coulees on a bright beautiful sunny day.

Wayne loved the West Coast’s oceans and mountains, was an avid sailer, hiker, biker and skier. Tai Chi practice became an essential part of his daily life.

Anyone that was in Wayne’s presence always felt his compassion, humility, and generosity. He was truly an example of the power of the human spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family and his friends.

Donations on Waynes behalf can be made at the Lethbridge Alberta Police Services, Search and Rescue and Victim Services.