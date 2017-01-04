KOWALCHUK, MICHAEL (MIKE) JAMES

1956-2016

It is with profound sadness and a sense of relief that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, on December 27th, from pancreatic cancer.

Michael (Mike) James Kowalchuk, pre-deceased by his step-father, Richard (Dick) Reynaud, is survived by his mother Betty, sisters Shirley (Randy) and Alanna (Victor); brothers Donald (Lori), Robert and Ray (Kim); nephews, nieces, and his beloved cats, Rufus and Rosie.

Mike, a dry waller by trade, who lived on Salt Spring Island for 20 years, and more recently in Abbotsford, will be remembered as a kind and generous soul, who advocated for the rights of animals and the disadvantaged. He gave generously to many animal rights organizations and cared deeply for the environment. He volunteered with the Salt Spring Island SPCA and the Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre in Salt Spring. He will be remembered for his generosity to those less fortunate and for his love of animals. Nothing gave him more pleasure than feeding the birds and watching his garden grow. He faced and conquered many challenges in his life, but was not able to win his last battle. Mike will always be remembered for his kind, generous and gentle spirit.

Mike’s family expresses their utmost gratitude to Dr. Saran and the nurses and staff of Holmberg House Hospice for the devoted and loving care they gave to Mike during his stay with them. Mike’s family is eternally grateful to these amazing people. In keeping with Mike’s wishes, there will be a private family memorial in the spring when Mike’s gardens will again grow and flower.

Anyone wishing to honour Mike’s life is encouraged to make a donation in his memory to Holmberg House Hospice Society.

“Carry on my wayward son. For there will be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Now don’t you cry no more.”Lyrics – Kansas