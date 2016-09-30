Browse: Home / Obituaries / NICOLSON, Andrew John

It is with profound sorrow that Beth and John Nicolson announce the sudden passing of their beloved son, Andrew, aged 29. For the past three years, Andrew suffered greatly from severe depression which eventually became too much for him to bear. He is sorely grieved by his parents, his sister Meghan MacFarlane (David), his brother Graham French (Ellice) and his nieces Rachel, Robbyn, Annabelle and Caitlin.
No service.
Rest in peace, Andrew.

  Janine Mae Chambers
    My thoughts and prayers are with you all through this time. I hope he may finally have found some peace

