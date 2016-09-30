NICOLSON, Andrew John

Andrew John Nicolson

It is with profound sorrow that Beth and John Nicolson announce the sudden passing of their beloved son, Andrew, aged 29. For the past three years, Andrew suffered greatly from severe depression which eventually became too much for him to bear. He is sorely grieved by his parents, his sister Meghan MacFarlane (David), his brother Graham French (Ellice) and his nieces Rachel, Robbyn, Annabelle and Caitlin.

No service.

Rest in peace, Andrew.