OSTAPOWICH, Lena

Lena Ostapowich

March 12, 1918 – February 24, 2016

Lena Ostapowich passed peacefully at Greenwoods on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. Lena was born in Russell, Manitoba, the eldest of four children of Anna Lozowa Gallant and Joseph Gallant. As a young woman, Lena worked in the family’s general store in Russell. She had a fine head for numbers and was also a formidable card player! When things were slow in the store, Lena would sit and tat lace, creating beautiful doilies and other articles which decorated her homes in Russell and on Salt Spring. In 1949 she married Mike Ostapowich and joined him at the farm one mile west of Russell. In 1951 to their great joy, their son Dale was born. In 1965 the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Association bought their farm to build a reservoir, and they moved into town in Russell; but Mike continued farming on rented land until 1979. When Mike passed away in 1996, Lena sold her home in Russell and moved to Salt Spring to be close to Dale and his family. Sadly, in 2010 she lost Dale to cancer. Lena loved to garden and bake, and was a marvelous cook who took great pleasure in feeding people. She was renowned for her gentle wit, kindness, generosity and unlimited hospitality.

Lena is survived by her grandson Kevin (Jennifer) Ostapowich, great-grandsons Cole and Logan, and daughter-in-law Glynnis Horel. A light went out of our lives with Lena’s passing.

The family is grateful beyond words to Dr. Magda Leon and the other physicians who attended her in Greenwoods; to the incredibly caring compassionate staff of Greenwoods; and to the kindness and dedication of the Bessy Dane Hospice volunteers in Lena’s final days.

A service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on March 9, 2016 at 1 pm with reception to follow in the church basement at 2 pm.