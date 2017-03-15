SKRYPNYK, Andrey “Chico”

Andrey “Chico” Skrypnyk

On Wednesday March 1, 2017 Andrey “Chico” Skrypnyk passed away in Ganges on Salt Spring Island BC.

Andrey was born on December 5, 1954 in Edmonton, Alberta. He was raised in a Canadian Ukrainian home on the Prairies in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. He belonged to Cubs and Scouts as well as PLAST (Ukrainian Scouts). Through PLAST he acquired his love of the great outdoors and the ability to be very resourceful and to survive under any conditions.

Along the way he became enamoured with Harley Davidson motorcycles. This led him on a road trip to Salt Spring Island and in 1980 he became a permanent resident of what he considered the best place on earth. Here he had adventures with a variety of friends, which he cherished. He lived on a boat, sailed tall ships, fished, water taxied and helped build high end homes and businesses on the Island. He also enjoyed ‘gardening.’

Chico leaves a family that loved him very much, his parents Sofia and Yarolsaw Skrypnyk, his sister Xenia (John Bubel), brother Ostap (Marta), nephews Adrian (Solomia) and Hritz (Shandra), nieces Evanka and Olenka and a great-niece Amy. He also leaves behind a family on Salt Spring, consisting of both old and new friends, all of whom helped him live his life on his own terms.