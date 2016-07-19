SMALL, Mary Doreen

Mary Doreen Small

March 3, 1928 – July 14, 2016

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mary Doreen Small, beloved mother and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at home on Salt Spring Island.

Mary Small (nee Cotton), who was predeceased by her husband Don on February 26, 2016, leaves behind four sons Jay, Peter, Chris, and Matthew; their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as many lifelong friends on Salt Spring Island, White Rock, and Victoria.

Forthright and fun-loving, Mary was the focal point of a lively and loyal social circle, as well as being a touchstone for many who came to her over the years for advice and encouragement. While we deeply mourn Mary’s passing, there is comfort in knowing she truly enjoyed a life well-lived.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held September 24, 2016 at the Royal Canadian Legion on Salt Spring Island.