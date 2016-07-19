Mary Doreen Small
March 3, 1928 – July 14, 2016
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mary Doreen Small, beloved mother and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at home on Salt Spring Island.
Mary Small (nee Cotton), who was predeceased by her husband Don on February 26, 2016, leaves behind four sons Jay, Peter, Chris, and Matthew; their spouses, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as many lifelong friends on Salt Spring Island, White Rock, and Victoria.
Forthright and fun-loving, Mary was the focal point of a lively and loyal social circle, as well as being a touchstone for many who came to her over the years for advice and encouragement. While we deeply mourn Mary’s passing, there is comfort in knowing she truly enjoyed a life well-lived.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held September 24, 2016 at the Royal Canadian Legion on Salt Spring Island.
2 responses to “SMALL, Mary Doreen”
Mary was cheerful. Mary was a giver. Mary was generous. She committed one of the truly unselfish acts and we were the beneficiaries.
About 10 years ago, my recently married son and daughter in law were visiting Saltspring and we were hosting an informal wedding reception for them. I had baked the wedding cake and had it cooling in the back bedroom. My younger son was looking after a dog at the time. This dog made it into the bedroom and ate the cake! It was only hours before the party and I didn’t have time to make another. Mary somehow found out about this and insisted on baking us a replacement cake. She wouldn’t let me buy the ingredients, wouldn’t take any money, she was just happy to help. What a truly unselfish thing to do! I will always remember her act of kindness.
To the Small family:
Although our encounters with your mom and dad over the years were infrequent, as we are not Islanders, my husband’s parents resided at Roscommon. Each time we came to visit, when we puttered in the garden or were making a meal on the BBQ, Mary and Don were always so engaging and always remembered our names and where we had come from to visit.
You’re very fortunate to come from such good stock.
Patti Rodger Kirkpatrick