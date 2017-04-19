SMITH, Mary Gail (Pike)

Mary Gail (Pike) Smith

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Gail (Pike) Smith at 11:55 am on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Gail left us peacefully, in her own home surrounded by family.

Gail was born in Vancouver General Hospital on September 28, 1942 to parents Al and Mary Pike. She spent her youth between Revelstoke, Vancouver and the Yukon.

Gail married Alexander David (Sandy) Smith on June 27, 1970 and they had two daughters, Jennifer Shaw and Fiona Ooi. After spending their family’s early years in Scotland they moved to Salt Spring in 1980 and eventually on to Vancouver.

Gail impacted many lives through her volunteer work as a Girl Guide leader, a home economic teacher and a cheerleader for her daughter’s Ringette team.

Gail is survived by her husband and her two daughters.

At Gail’s request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the The Kidney Foundation of Canada or St. Paul’s Foundation.