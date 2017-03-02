TEITGE, Stanley F

Stanley F. Teitge

(AKA Dad, Poppy, Grandpa, or Stan)

Died at his home in Duncan, BC, on February 11th 2017. Dad had a stroke on January 4th and after a brief time in the hospital returned home to spend his last days being loved and cared for by his family. Many thanks to the support from home care services and his family doctor.

Dad was born in Edmonton in 1934 and spent his early childhood living in a small log cabin near Jasper, AB. After a few years in the Air Force, he trained as a draftsman, continuing this work even past his formal retirement in 1994. He married his first wife Lorraine (Bailey) in 1956 who predeceased him in 1976. He married Marie (Earthy) in 1981. Dad was very proud of their blended family which includes 12 children, numerous grandchildren and a few great grandchildren.

Dad lived a good life in his retirement, taking pleasure in the simple things such as his daily breakfast of toast and jam, a good beach walk, a glass of scotch (sometimes a bit more when sharing with others), and reading many, many books.

He never stopped learning new skills and crafts and enjoyed restoring classic cars when he wasn’t building something beautiful out of wood for his family and friends. His drive to be creative and productive never waned and nothing pleased him more than passing on his extensive knowledge to others. With something always on the go, Dad leaves a few projects for us to finish; likely this is the way he’d want it to be. We remain in awe of Dad’s genius.

Dad treasured his lifelong relationships and enjoyed creating new ones. He was quietly generous with his time and resources; pleased to take on community projects where his skills would be useful. He was more rough around the edges than highly polished but gave loyalty, respect, truthfulness and was authentic to the core.

Some of his best years were spent on Saltspring Island, where we will be celebrating Dad’s life on the afternoon of March 26th at Fulford Hall. Please email vnperson67@gmail.com if interested in attending.