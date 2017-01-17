WEATHERBY, Diane Lynn

Diane Lynn Weatherby

June 28, 1960 – January 4, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Lynn Weatherby (nee Questo) on January 4, 2017 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria after a brief illness. She is survived by sons Eric and Thomas Weatherby; brothers Warren (Maureen), David (Silk), and Larry Questo; niece Heather Metz (Jeff); and grand nephews Jonathan and Michael Metz. Diane is predeceased by her aunt June Mello (2004); father Fred Questo (2006); and mother Jean Questo (2016).

Diane was born in Lodi, California and raised on the family ranch in Wallace, a foothills town named for her maternal great grandfather. She graduated with a BFA from University of the Pacific in Stockton, and immigrated to Canada with her husband Steve in 1983, settling on Salt Spring Island near her brother David and sister-in-law Silk.

Diane was a gifted graphic designer and brought her creative talents to every aspect of life. She was an award-winning art director for 14 years at Silk’s Victoria agency, The Malahat Group. Among her many credits was the visual identity program for the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

She later established her own successful practice, Diane Weatherby Design, on Salt Spring Island after the birth of sons Eric (1996) and Thomas (1998). As a single mom after she and Steve separated in 1999, Diane devoted much of her boundless energy to family, making a happy and supportive home for her growing boys.

A basketball lover since her high school days, Diane became well known on Salt Spring as a popular and enthusiastic basketball coach who led her teams to many victories. Basketball was a family affair for the Weatherbys. Diane loved her teams and they loved her back. She was especially proud of her athletically talented sons.

Diane will be dearly missed by her devoted family and many friends. She was a force of nature who touched many lives, and we are so grateful to have known her, laughed with her, and loved her.

The family would like to thank Diane’s caregivers, doctors and the medical team at Royal Jubilee, who worked hard, and with great compassion, in an effort to bring her back to health.

A private service for immediate family is to be held on Salt Spring Island. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit the H.W. Wallace website (http://www.hwwallacecbc.com/obituaries/).

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour Diane may make a memorial donation to the BC Cancer Foundation (http://bccancerfoundation.com), or the charity of their choice.