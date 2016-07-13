William Rogers (Will) Wood
Will passed away peacefully at Lady Minto Hospital on June 27, 2016
Will was a burner mechanic by trade and after his retirement, he became one of Salt Spring’s traffic flaggers and enjoyed working with the friends he made from Main Roads, BC Hydro and his co-workers.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Butcher and to Will’s caregivers who compassionately cared for him for 2 months at VGH and his last 2 months at Lady Minto. Our nurses at Lady Minto are very special as are the volunteers who sat with Will all night preceding his passing.
Loved dearly and sorely missed by his wife Arlene, family and friends and especially his special little dog “Charlotte”.
No Service by request.
2 responses to “WOOD, William Rogers (Will)”
Loved you, and will miss you. Had some laughs and good times. My deepest sympathies to Arlene, Cathy, Wendy and all the family. He was a real man.
Leslie and Sugar
Dear Arlene, I hadn’t heard until you told me today. I will so miss Will and chatting as we waited for the road to clear or just blowing him kisses as I would drive by. He was always so funny and that quirky smile he always had would always cheer me up if I was having a rough day. (((HUGS))) and love to you and all your family. You know where to find me if you need to have a real hug.
Christina