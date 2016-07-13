WOOD, William Rogers (Will)

William Rogers (Will) Wood

Will passed away peacefully at Lady Minto Hospital on June 27, 2016

Will was a burner mechanic by trade and after his retirement, he became one of Salt Spring’s traffic flaggers and enjoyed working with the friends he made from Main Roads, BC Hydro and his co-workers.

Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Butcher and to Will’s caregivers who compassionately cared for him for 2 months at VGH and his last 2 months at Lady Minto. Our nurses at Lady Minto are very special as are the volunteers who sat with Will all night preceding his passing.

Loved dearly and sorely missed by his wife Arlene, family and friends and especially his special little dog “Charlotte”.

No Service by request.