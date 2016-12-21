Health ministry should provide GPs

As a person who has commented several times on the sad state of primary medical care on Salt Spring Island, I want to make a few comments in regards to the Dec. 14 “GP recruitment remains concern on Salt Spring” article.

The Driftwood article recognizes that Dr. James White is retiring in 2017. This loss of a GPs is at a time when we are already short of an adequate number of GPs to serve our community. That’s bad news.

The good news is Dr. Anik Mommsen-Smith arrived earlier in 2016 and as reported by the Driftwood is accepting “some” of Dr. White’s patients. Those not accepted are called “orphan patients.”

The Driftwood article failed to mention that as the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation has reported, Dr. Shane Barclay is also departing in 2017. Fortunately, the foundation says Dr. Barclay’s patients will be accepted by Dr. Catherine Prendiville, who is taking his place at the Kings Lane Medical Clinic.

That is good news. Even better is that we have gained two women doctors, which is a great asset for the women on Salt Spring.

Some more bad news. In March 2015, the Salt Spring community was promised a comprehensive report detailing an updated model of primary health care for Salt Spring Island. That report has yet to be generated or shared with the community. Now Island Health and the Salt Spring Island Chapter of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice tell us once again that the problems are complex, all of B.C. is experiencing family practice shortages and “the two bodies will share more news as it becomes available.” In my opinion, they are not responsible for resolving our lack of primary health care providers; that responsibility lies with the provincial government.

More bad news: If you are an “orphan patient,” Island Health is asking emergency rooms or a telephone nurse to act as your primary care provider. The good news is that Island Health recognizes that the province is failing to provide B.C. with enough GPs and nurse practitioners. Yet, we should not accept that Lady Minto Hospital’s emergency department is our primary care provider. Yes, they provide good care, but emergency rooms are expensive and they are there for emergencies, not for routine physical exams and the treatment of flu and other common health issues.

Every person who does not have a primary care provider knows that we have a provincial shortage of both general practitioners and specialty doctors. This is not an issue that can be resolved by Island Health or the Salt Spring family MDs. This is a problem that continues to fester under the Liberal provincial government. Terry Lake is the health minister and he must be held accountable.

If you do not have a primary doctor or nurse, then you are not receiving the level of care that is experienced by 65 to 70 per cent of your neighbours. Yes, The Liberal government could do something about this if it was made a priority. And it is time to make it a priority. It is already an embarrassment.

In early 2017, candidates for MLA will be asking for your vote. Please ask them if electing them will improve your access to primary health care. Each and every B.C. resident has the human right to the same level of basic health care.

The writer was formerly a member of the Salt Spring Health Advancement Coalition and its predecessor, the Physician Recruitment Committee.