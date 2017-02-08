The real meaning of a swastika

By RACHEL JACOBSON

There was a bus shelter at the end of my road here on Salt Spring.

Someone went in there and spray painted on the walls and bench.

One panel said “TRUMP.” The one next to it had a big swastika painted on it and underneath it said, “F**k the Jews.” On the bench it said, “n_gg_r lips.”

Whoever did this possibly has no idea what a swastika even stands for . . . they just know it is bad and upsets people, like the F word and the N word.

A swastika means men with guns breaking into your house in the middle of the night screaming at you, hitting you with big heavy sticks, and forcing you out of your bed and out of your home. If you are lucky, they will let you put on a jacket and shoes and even quickly pack a suitcase. You can’t call the police or shout for help because they are the police.

A swastika means you and your family, your friends and neighbours, including infants, children of all ages as well as old people are taken to trains and forced into cars used to transport cattle. You are crammed in so tightly that you can’t even sit down on the floor. You are like sardines in a can, but you are standing.

A swastika means you could travel like this for days, never able to sit or lie down. There is one bucket for everyone to use to go to the bathroom. About 30 people. If you can’t get to it, you just go into your clothes as you stand there. There is no toilet paper or water to clean up.

A swastika means you have nothing to eat on that journey unless you were able to sneak some food into your pocket as you left your house. Occasionally the train will stop and a guard will shoot water from hoses through the bars of the cattle cars. If you are lucky, you may catch a few drops onto your hands or face and lick it off.

A swastika means the guards will laugh and make fun of you and all the people begging for water and trying desperately to get some onto their lips.

A swastika means when the train finally gets to the prison camp where you will be forced to live, you will be screamed at and beaten with sticks as you are herded off the train.

A swastika means all your last precious possessions you brought with you are now taken away.

A swastika means you will now strip naked. You are outside, naked, no matter what the weather, and you will march in front of so-called “doctors” who evaluate your physical condition and decide whether you will live or die. If you survive the first selection, you will spend years doing slave labour and living in horrific conditions. You will sleep on a board and you will eat kitchen scraps in dirty water and stale bread, and be beaten or shot at anytime.

This is only the beginning. I don’t need to go on about lethal showers and gas chambers. You get the picture, I hope.

And I hope you will talk to the young people in your lives and tell them that this is what Nazis do and what the swastika represents.

A swastika is way beyond “bad.” There isn’t even a word for how bad, evil, abominable it is. nothing comes close to describing it accurately. It is our responsibility to make sure people know this. Don’t let anyone tell you this did not happen.

The internet is full of garbage telling us the above reality has been exaggerated. It is not exaggerated. It is what happened.

It is my mother’s story. Believe me, it happened.

And it will happen again if we let it. If we allow swastikas anywhere.

As I write this, there is a Nazi latest euphemism is “white nationalist”) in the White House named Steve Bannon. He is chief advisor to the most powerful man in the world. At the moment they happen to be picking on Muslims. But that will grow to include anyone who isn’t white. That is the mandate of the swastika.

The beautiful, sturdy shelter at the end of my street has now been dismantled by the person who built it for their children when they were going to school, and one of those children. This is what the swastika does.

It only destroys.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.