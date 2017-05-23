Current governance can’t address real island crises

This is written in response to “Island could be doubly impoverished by incorporation,” by David Rapport and Luisa Maffi, published in the May 17 Driftwood.

Balderdash, sir and madam. It is unbelievable that, as an economist, David Rapport should suggest Salt Spring Island property values will be negatively impacted by incorporation.

Luisa Maffi, in spite of her doctorate, evidently has little or no experience/expertise when it comes to what drives basic real estate values in a geographical area that is arguably one of the best (economically, socially, politically, environmentally and climate-wise) on the planet: the law of supply and demand.

The Islands Trust Act, through its limited development mandate, enshrined the course by limiting the supply of land in an extremely high-demand area — the triangle in between Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo.

As sure as the sun will rise high in the sky tomorrow, real estate values are destined to rise high here as well. What is not however destined is whether our service industry providers (including RCMP, nurses, doctors, clerks, teachers, servers, landscapers, etc.) will have anywhere affordable to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our current system of governance is a complete, utter and abject failure and disgrace. Look no further than the still unfinished Ganges boardwalk. Look no further than the expelling of Salt Spring Coffee Company from the island.

Look no further than the affordable housing crisis which has had countless studies in the Islands Trust area in the past 25 years, each of which concludes we have . . . wait for it . . . a housing crisis.

Look no further than the North Salt Spring Waterworks District’s removal of the beavers in 2006 from St. Mary Lake, which has led to 80 to 100 million gallons less water in the middle of summer and is the real reason for the manmade “drought” fears we have been inundated with for the past few years.

Look no further than the concerns over gold-plated union deals made behind closed doors.

Look no further than an incredibly inefficient land-use planning authority which I have estimated spends, at last count, about $18,000 on each and every application, when application fees range between $500 and $5,000.

Look no further than the Islands Trust Council, which, in some assbackwards thinking, has refused to lobby the province for reasonable compensation to the taxpayers in the Islands Trust Area for limiting our tax base through the imposition of the Islands Trust Act in 1974.

I wrote an article titled Salt Spring Island Governance in a Nutshell a few years ago. It tells the story of the Mayor of Smartville, a small town in Ontario, who spends a couple of weeks on Salt Spring, learns about our “unique” governance, and then goes back to his town to try and convince his fellow councilors to shatter their municipality into separate departments for fire, water, parks, land use, building inspection, police, etc., each with their own elected board of directors.

I challenge anyone interested to Google it, read it, and then ask yourself, who in their right mind would ever adopt our “unique” way of governing?

If you have an open mind, the obvious answer to that question will be “no one.”

Maffi and Rapport’s fear mongering completely misses how screwed up our decision making, or lack of, is on Salt Spring.

Will taxes go up if we incorporate? Hell yes, just as they have last year, and the year before that, and the decades before that. “Uniqueness” hasn’t stopped our taxes from rising, nor will it.

So if, like me, you’re sick and tired of inaction, inefficiency and indecision in the face of real crises that affect real families, then please, for the love of Salt Spring, consider voting yes for incorporation and focused leadership.

What will “impoverish” us will be if we bury our collective heads in the sand for another 15 years in the hope that things will get substantially better if we do nothing. If the recent past is any indication of the future, they won’t, unless, as a community, we grow up and take responsibility for our future . . . you know, like pretty much every other community of 10,000 people in Canada, the U.S. or the rest of the world.

The writer is a born and raised Salt Spring Islander, was an islands trustee from 2002 to 2005, and is also a realtor on the island.