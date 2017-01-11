Don’t be misled by “rural” labels

There have recently been a number of comments in letters to the editor and columns referring to municipal incorporation as an “urban” form of government as opposed to a “rural” form of government.

This implied distinction is absolutely misleading. Millions of Canadians living in townships, counties and regions would be very surprised to learn that they live in an “urban” municipality.

I, and, I am sure, many other residents of Salt Spring Island, grew up on farms or other rural properties located in incorporated townships, complete with elected councils which have responsibility for local functions such as road maintenance, land use planning, fire protection, sports facilities, building inspection, tourism promotion and many others, depending on the municipality.

“Municipal government” simply provides for a locally elected council to have overall and co-ordinated responsibility for a range of local services, such as, but not limited to, those mentioned above. On Salt Spring we have local services provided by a number of distinct authorities, such as the Islands Trust, the CRD and a range of boards, commissions and other elected or appointed bodies. This does not constitute a “rural” form of local government. Rather, it doesn’t give us local government at all. The Islands Trust has specific responsibilities regarding land-use planning, a function normally provided by a board reporting to the municipal government.

It should be kept in mind that the reason the Islands Trust exists is because there was no municipal government in the Gulf Islands when the need for land-use planning became apparent. It should also be kept in mind that the objective is to have responsible, quality land-use planning, regardless of whatever authority has responsibility for it. In a municipality it would be up to the electorate to ensure that councillors who respect the original mandate of the Islands Trust are elected.

The Capital Regional District, as well as being responsible for specific regional functions, also provides local services in the absence of a local government, such as building inspection, water supply and transit, whether directly or by appointed boards or commissions. Other local functions such as fire protection are currently overseen by elected single-purpose boards. Local road maintenance, another usual municipal responsibility, is provided by the provincial government.

The result of the above is that municipal-type services on Salt Spring are provided in an uncoordinated fashion with far less local oversight than is normal for the vast majority of Canadian citizens.

There is nothing distinctly “urban” about incorporated municipal status. Municipalities in Canada range in size from cities with millions of residents to townships and villages with populations numbering only in the hundreds. Regardless of the merits of the pro and con arguments regarding incorporation, please be clear that at present there is no local “government” in the normal sense of the word, whether “rural” or otherwise on Salt Spring Island.

The writer is a former director of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and a long-time Salt Spring resident.