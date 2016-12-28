Editorial – So long 2016

The final days of 2016 can hopefully offer us the opportunity to stop for a moment, take a breath and reflect.

It’s been an emotional 365 days, chockablock with happenings few could have predicted. We’ve said farewell to celebrities like Leonard Cohen, Prince, David Bowie and Arvid Chalmers. We’ve witnessed the proliferation of “fake news” propaganda as well as cataclysmic political shifts in the United States and the Salt Spring Fire Protection District.

As if these sudden rethinks weren’t dramatic enough, islanders have had to shovel snow and scrape car windshields on more than a few occasions during the past month.

Ugh, the horror, how much worse can things get?

To call 2016 a year of anxiety and uncertainty is understating things. Given all that’s transpired, it’s hard to imagine anyone who hasn’t shrugged their shoulders at least a few times over the past year.

Given what we’ve all endured, it can be tempting to take a fatalistic attitude. It’s easy to roll our eyes in disgust, throw in the towel and brace for the worst.

Or we can engage.

It’s easy to become disheartened by 2016’s trail of misfortune, but the real dangers lie in letting the past year foster a sense of complacency in 2017.

The new year promises to waste little time in offering us some meaty opportunities for serious political debate. The election of new fire trustees on Salt Spring, an impending governance referendum and the provincial election in May will each present us with a forum to express a vision of how we want the world to be in our little corner of the planet.

It’s a chance to demand more than campaign cliches and empty promises. It’s a moment to light a fire to initiate the kind of future we want for our neighbourhoods, our island and our province. We must emerge from the past year stronger and more firmly committed to sparking positive change in our families, for our friends and our communities.