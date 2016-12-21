Editorial – A blast of winter

Just when you thought it was all behind us, our spate of wintery weather offered a jolting reality check as black ice on island roads sent at least five vehicles into the ditch within 60 minutes on Monday morning.

The incidents capped some wild winter conditions that kept RCMP, ambulance, fire-rescue and tow-truck crews busy as treacherous roadways sent vehicles crashing and careening into ditches, traffic signs and, in one case, a Canada Post mail box.

Despite much vehicle damage, it’s encouraging to hear none of the people involved in any of the crashes were seriously injured. For the most part, police say, the mishaps were slow-motion incidents in which drivers lost control of their vehicles and were lackadaisically pulled off course.

Given the range of Salt Spring vehicles in various states of winter readiness and our perpetual need to rush for a ferry, medical appointment or Christmas sing-along, things could have easily been so much worse, but it seems as though most island drivers get it.

When the snow flies and the roads freeze, always add some additional travel time and leave a bit more space between yourself and the next guy on the road. And if you’ve got doubts about reaching your destination safely, declare a snow day.

While most of us were huddled by the wood stove clenching mugs of almond nog, Mainroad Contracting staff were out in force fighting to keep up with multiple snowfalls and ensuing thaws on the island’s challenging road network. There have certainly been valid complaints about a lack of sand or the time required to plow some of our side roads, but life on Salt Spring was surprisingly normal for two weeks of snowy conditions and subzero temperatures.

Given our “Mediterranean climate” and a general preference for puddles over permafrost, road crews, fellow drivers and helpful neighbours all deserve a big golden snow shovel for getting us through our taste of Canadian winter.

Now let’s cue the snowdrops.