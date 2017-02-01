Editorial – Best kind of challenge

Canada’s 150th birthday year has now arrived and the plans for celebrations are well underway.

On the local front, last week we learned of the Salt Spring Island Foundation’s participation in the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, which will provide grants for local sesquicentennial events.

In this issue of the Driftwood there are three stories with a national birthday component. There’s the Salt Spring Island Conservancy arts and nature festival taking place on July 1 and 2, an Island Savings/First West charity program for 2017 called Simple Generosity and a volunteer extravaganza spearheaded by the Volunteer and Community Resources (VCR) Salt Spring Society.

While the VCR folks have plenty of ideas for putting a spotlight on Salt Spring volunteerism this year, it’s good for people to know about and act on one of them as soon as possible.

It’s called the Canada 150 for 150 Volunteer Challenge, where people are encouraged to do 150 hours of volunteering from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017 and either record it themselves on a platform called Volinspire or have the agencies they volunteer for do the recording.

For a volunteer hotbed like Salt Spring, it will be exciting to see how many hours are tallied in the six-month period. While all the details haven’t been worked out yet, recognition for those who record at least 150 hours is a given. But even if individual volunteers know they can’t possibly reach the 150-hour mark, VCR still encourages them to sign up for the challenge, and for not-for-profit groups that use volunteers to keep track of the hours so the no-doubt-substantial number can be celebrated on July 1.

VCR has other fun activities planned, including compiling short profiles of 150 of Salt Spring’s volunteers. Check out the website at vcrsaltspring.org to see the project unfolding day by day.

According to VCR, Salt Spring has more than 250 not-for-profit groups and 80 registered charities. We encourage all of them and their volunteers to support the Canada 150 for 150 Volunteer Challenge.